I-40 lanes shut down until mid-March

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 9 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Certain lanes of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge will be closed for several days through mid-March.

On Monday, ARDOT began an inspection of the bridge that will last up to two weeks.

The westbound outside lane will be shut down from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day this week.

Next week, the eastbound outside lane will be shut down from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

ARDOT crews will use these planned lane closures to evaluate the repair work that was completed last summer.

