MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested Monday after dragging an officer then leading police on a chase. According to a police affidavit, officers were conducting a traffic stop around 1 a.m. at I-240 and South Perkins. A Memphis Police officer told Sierra Riley, 22, to get out of the vehicle, but, she refused. When the officer reached into the vehicle to unlock the door, Riley drove off while he was still hanging on to the door. The officer was able to let go without injury.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO