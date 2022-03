I am a senior citizen living on a fixed income. My year started off with a diseased tree in my backyard that needs to be removed. Estimate: $1,650. I also broke a crown that needs to be replaced. Estimate: $1,625. It’s been two years since I’ve had new glasses and mine are all scratched up. Estimate from an optometrist: $900. My cat needs prescription flea medicine. I’ve been told I must take her to the vet every year or they cannot write a prescription for any medication. My cat is in fine health and does not need to go to the vet. Although the medication is budgeted, the $200 office visit is not.

