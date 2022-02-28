Tractor driver saved after being stuck in flood water for 10 hours after social media post

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – A teen died and several others were injured after a crash between a sedan and tractor trailer on US 27. According to Florida Highway Patrol, seven children and two adults were rushed to the Broward Health Medical Center. It was at the hospital that the 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Two adult females, both 31 years old, are in serious condition. A 5-year-old girl is also in serious condition, as is another girl whose age is unknown. The rest are listed as having minor injuries, including the 33-year-old tractor trailer driver. Traffic was affected in both directions near the scene of the crash near the Broward-Palm Beach County border.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO