How did Apple do it? How did the most closely-watched tech company in the world ship a product almost six months ago and hide a crucial technical detail in plain sight?. When Apple unveiled on Tuesday what may be the last in its M1-class Apple Silicon line, the M1 Ultra, Apple SVP of Hardware Technologies Johny Srouji said that it was based on the M1 Max. More specifically, he said Apple's most powerful SoC, the 57-billion transistor M1 Max "has a secret, a hidden feature we haven’t talked about until now, a ground-breaking interconnect technology.” It's something called a silicon interposer that makes the M1 Ultra possible.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO