ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gonzaga holds No. 1, while Duke surges in Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago

March Madness came a bit early to the men’s college basketball season, with seven of the top 10 teams in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll losing over the weekend.

With the dust settled for now and the voters having assessed the overall situation, Gonzaga remains at the top of the rankings. It is no longer unanimous for the Bulldogs, however, following their setback at West Coast Conference rival Saint Mary’s in their regular-season finale. But Gonzaga did retain 20 of the 32 No. 1 votes and keeps the top position by a fairly comfortable margin. The Gaels, incidentally, climb three places to No. 20 after upending the Zags.

Duke, the highest ranked squad not bitten by the upset bug over the weekend, vaults four places to No. 2 and picks up nine first-place nods. Arizona falls just one spot to No. 3, though the Wildcats’ loss at unranked Colorado was arguably the most surprising of the rash of upsets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZ5mb_0eRPb18E00
Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) handles the ball as Syracuse center Bourama Sidibe (34) defends in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny, USA TODAY Sports

Baylor makes the week’s most significant move up thanks to its win against Kansas. The Bears leap seven spots to No. 4 and receive one first-place vote. No. 5 Auburn and No. 6 Kentucky claim a first-place vote each despite road SEC losses to No. 13 Tennessee and No. 15 Arkansas respectively.

TOP 25: Complete Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

Kansas slips a couple of places to No. 7, while Big East regular-season champ Providence checks in at No. 8. Purdue drops two spots to No. 9 while Wisconsin climbs two slots to round out the top 10.

No teams drop out of the poll , but there is a newcomer anyway as Iowa moves into a tie with Michigan State at No. 25.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gonzaga holds No. 1, while Duke surges in Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Arkansas State
KREM

No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Men's Basketball defeats No. 19 Saint Mary's 82-69

LAS VEGAS — The No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, fueled by an aggressive offensive showing from their guards, won the WCC tournament by defeating No. 19 Saint Mary's 82-69. The guard trio of Rasir Bolton, Andrew Nembhard and Julian Strawther for Gonzaga combined for 53 of the team's points and Nembhard led all scorers with 19 points on the night. Nembhard was also named the WCC tournament most valuable player.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Duke basketball was reportedly 'bristled' by UNC's lack of flowers for Coach K

Mike Krzyzewski’s final season has played out mostly as expected. The 42-year Duke men’s basketball head coach has collected his flowers at stops across the country as the Blue Devils once again churn toward an NCAA Tournament where they have legitimate Final Four hopes. The one visible wrinkle came when Coach K, in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, lost his home finale to rival North Carolina in a surprising 13-point loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU receiving votes once again in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The regular season is now in the books for the Tigers, and it’s time to look ahead to the SEC Tournament in Tampa this week, where they will be the No. 5 seed. In the meantime, however, LSU is inching closer to the top 25 in the latest coaches poll. Coach Will Wade’s squad is now receiving three votes in the latest update after a thrilling overtime win over Alabama in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#West Coast Conference#Ferris Mowers Men#Gaels#Usa Today Sports Baylor#Sec#Purdue
The Gaston Gazette

Gaston College Rhinos baseball game moved to CaroMont Health Park

The Gaston College baseball team will not host this weekend's baseball game at the Sims Legion Park due to rainy weather.  The team will host the game at the CaroMont Health Park which has an artificial field making the game easier to play in during wet conditions.  Reach Janiya Winchester at 704-869-1842 or jwinchester@gannett.com This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston College Rhinos baseball game moved to CaroMont Health Park
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Arkansas baseball to play Thursday doubleheader vs. Illinois-Chicago due to inclement weather

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 7 Arkansas baseball will play a doubleheader for a third straight week on Thursday against Illinois-Chicago. Snow in the weekend forecast will force what was scheduled as a four-game series across four days to three days at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks' doubleheader will start at noon CT on Thursday, with Game 2 to begin 45 minutes after Game 1 concludes. Arkansas will not play Friday as originally planned, but will play Saturday and Sunday as scheduled. ...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
College
Syracuse University
The Spun

Computer Model Predicts Big Ten Tournament Outcome

The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Highly ranked pass rusher announces transfer to SEC school

A highly ranked transfer prospect from Georgia Tech announced his new home on Monday, as the SEC gains another talented pass rusher. Former Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck will be joining the Arkansas Razorbacks this season, according to a post shared by Domineck on social media. Arkansas receives pass...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

407K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy