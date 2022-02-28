Going to 'make my way out': Dancing with the Stars professional says he's leaving Ukraine

M aks Chmerkovskiy, famous for his tenure on Dancing with the Stars , announced to fans Monday that he is leaving Ukraine and not to panic if they don't hear from him.

In an Instagram video, he said, "I'm going to try and make my way out. I'm going to start making my way towards the border . I have options. Just a little nervous, but I think it's going to be all right. I know it's going to be OK."

He also warned viewers not to get concerned if he "disappears for a while."



"The streets are crazy. At one point, I got arrested, but again, all good, promise," he said. "That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check."

The professional dancer has been updating fans on the situation in Ukraine through posts on his Instagram page.

On Sunday, he shared what appears to be a photo of a person lying on the ground next to a car and their dog.

"Civilian car shot at while trying to escape the war. Husband died. Wife and two daughters are wounded," he wrote.

According to Monday reports, A child and two civilians were killed at a Ukrainian preschool while sheltering. The school was reportedly struck by Russian cluster munitions.

Secretary-General of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard said, "There is no possible justification for dropping cluster munitions in populated areas, let alone near a school.”