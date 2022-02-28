ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In picture with a gun, former Miss Ukraine vows to stand with her country

By Scripps National
WKBW-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Miss Ukraine is standing with her country. Anastasiia Lenna reportedly posted a video on Instagram that showed her at a shooting range. A message with the video said, "Training. The invaders will die on our...

www.wkbw.com

