Parker County, TX

Parker County Woman Given Award For Life Saving Efforts To Save Boy During Dog Attack

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 9 days ago

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – It was what officials are calling a ‘vicious’ dog attack on a 7-year-old boy. But officials with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office say the ending is one to be celebrated thanks to the actions of one woman.

During a commissioner’s court meeting Sheriff Russ Authier presented a Life Saving Award to Lorena Parker for the actions she took that potentially saved the life of little Conner Landers.

Officials say Parker witnessed the attack and was able to beat the animal off of Conner even after the dog came after her. Ultimately Parker was able to get Conner to safety.

(credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials didn’t give details on the extent of the little boy’s injuries, but photos from the meeting appear to show him happy and healthy.

