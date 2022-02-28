ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Lands Peacock Premiere Date

By Peter White
 9 days ago
The fourth season of Yellowstone has secured its premiere date on NBCUniversal’s Peacock .

The streamer will launch the fourth season on March 28.

It comes after the Kevin Costner-fronted western drama scored 9.3M total viewers in live+same day for its finale on Paramount Network.

The streaming premiere date will be a boon for fans looking to digitally binge the series, which has been renewed for a fifth season. The unusual deal, which sees Peacock stream the show rather than Paramount+, was recently called “unfortunate” by Paramount Global President and CEO Bob Bakish.

The series, which is produced by 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios, follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Season 4 sees the family in a precarious position, though Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton takes care of business to get back in her father’s good books.

The series is exec produced by Sheridan and co-creator John Linson alongside include Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

Frank Pesce Dies: Actor In ‘Beverly Hills Cop’, ‘Top Gun’, ‘Midnight Run’ & Dozens More Was 75

Frank Pesce, a colorful character actor whose dozens of credits range from Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun and Midnight Run to Miami Vice, Matlock and Kojak, has died. He was 75. His girlfriend Tammy Scher told Deadline that Pesce died February 6 in Burbank of dementia complications. Born on December 8, 1946, in New York City, Pesce put the “character” in character actor. A longtime close friend of Sylvester Stallone, Tony Danza, the late Robert Forster and many other industry players, he was known for his big smile, big stories and bigger personality. “They make movies about guys like me,” he always said. That quote —...
David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
Onetime ‘Jerry Springer’ Producer Sentenced To Prison After Death Of Sister In Burning Garage

Click here to read the full article. A television producer charged with killing her sister pleaded no contest today to voluntary manslaughter. Jill Blackstone, 59, was immediately sentenced to eight years in state prison following her plea to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter involving the March 2015 death of her 49-year-old sister Wendy Blackstone in Studio City, along with three felony counts of animal cruelty involving three dogs — two of whom died. Police contend that Blackstone — who has worked on such programs as The Jerry Springer Show, Divorce Court and Family Court with Judge Penny — set a garage...
