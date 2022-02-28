Another county commissioner steps down in Johnston

Wood

SMITHFIELD — For the second time in four months, the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has a vacancy.

District 4 Commissioner Larry Wood announced on Feb. 21 that he would resign effective Feb. 28.

In a brief statement at the end of last week’s meeting, Wood said he was stepping down because he was moving out of the county. But jocoreport.com reported also that the commissioner’s daughter and daughter’s boyfriend were seeking restraining orders against him.

Wood made no mention of that last week. “I’d like to thank the residents of this county,” he said after announcing his resignation. “I’d also like to thank staff for all the support and for answering a lot — a lot — of questions for me.”

Wood then addressed his fellow commissioners. “I’d like to thank y’all for the many memories, the many ways we’ve worked together to accomplish important stuff in this county, and it quite certainly has been my privilege,” he said.

Commissioner Ted Godwin noted that Wood was a political newcomer when he won election to the board in 2016. “His heart’s been in the right place,” Godwin said of Wood, who won a second term in 2020. “He’s been interested in Johnston County and the citizens, especially the school system, and I think he’s been a very good commissioner. I’ve enjoyed serving with him.”

“We’re going to miss you,” added Commissioners Chairman Butch Lawter, “but we thank you for your service.”

The county is accepting applications to replace Wood on an interim basis. Applicants must be registered Republicans and reside within District 4, which is made up of the following voter precincts: Banner, Meadow, South Elevation, North Pleasant Grove 1, North Pleasant Grove 2 and South Pleasant Grove.

The application is online at https://bit.ly/3pfwFEj, and it’s available in Room B-206 in the Johnston County Courthouse, 207 E. Johnston St., Smithfield.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, March 11. They may be emailed to paula.woodard@johnstonnc.com, delivered to Room B-206, or mailed Paula G. Woodard, Johnston County Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 1049, Smithfield, N.C. 27577.