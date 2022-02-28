ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Palmdale City Council Meeting

Palmdale, California
Palmdale, California
 5 days ago
In accordance with the current guidance from the California Department of Public Health and the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health, the Council Chamber is open for in-person public comment and seating. Masks are required to be worn by all persons in attendance. Councilmembers may choose to participate via conference call.

How to observe the meeting virtually:

  1. Spectrum local access Channel 27
  2. Online live webcast at www.cityofpalmdale.org.

How to Submit Public Comments:

VERBAL PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING – (ZOOM Number: US: +1 253 215 8782)

ABOUT

Palmdale is a city in northern Los Angeles County in the U.S. state of California. The city lies in the Antelope Valley region of Southern California. The San Gabriel Mountains separate Palmdale from the Los Angeles Basin to the south.

