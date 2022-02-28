ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daisy Maldonado

Allure
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaisy Maldonado covers all things trending. She frequently writes about her favorite fashion pieces,...

www.allure.com

Allure

Wait, Kendall Jenner's Hair is Red for Real Now

The model has been spotted with the copper hue in the streets of Paris and on the runway. On February 23 and 24, Kendall Jenner proved that she could pull off blonde and red hair. She debuted the hair colors for two separate editorial shoots — she wore a blunt ginger bob for Vogue and a bleach blonde mixie for i-D Magazine. We figured that both new colors were the work of some stylish wigs and that her long, natural brunette hair was simply tucked away underneath them. But it looks like Jenner's brown hair is truly no more because the model is officially Team Ginger.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Megan Thee Stallion Is Giving Galactic Vibes With These Elaborate Braids

Megan Thee Stallion is back with a bold statement by way of her hair — and with a huge announcement to follow. Whether she's channeling multiple egos we've grown to love like Tina Snow, Hot Girl Meg, and her recent addition Suga, she never plays it safe with her hairstyles to serve as our go-to for major hair inspiration.
HAIR CARE
Allure

Tracee Ellis Ross Calls Her Retrofuturistic Hairstyle the "Afro-Billy"

It's only been a couple of days since Vogue launched its new series, Hairdos, and its first guest, Tracee Ellis Ross, is already reminiscing about the good times. Perhaps that's because hairstylist Jawara conjured up such retro chicness that it naturally prompts feelings of nostalgia. And just like the actor and beauty brand founder, we're more or less obsessed with what she and Jawara have cleverly coined the "Afro-Billy."
HAIR CARE
Allure

Evan Rachel Wood Transforms Into 1980s Madonna in Her Latest Film, and the Resemblance Is Uncanny

If you're anything like me, you can go maybe 72 hours tops without giving in to the urge to google, "When is Westworld coming back?" Ugh, I miss it so much. But yesterday brought good news! No, still no word on the new season — but one of its biggest stars, Evan Rachel Wood, has been keeping busy doing something extremely awesome: looking exactly like Madonna.
MOVIES
Person
Harry Styles
Allure

Please Enjoy Zendaya's Freshly-Dyed Honey Blonde Curls

Did you peep the new color on her Instagram Story? Don't worry, we did. We're tired (exhausted, really) from keeping up with Zendaya's constant serving of looks. Give us a chance to breathe, babe! But make no mistake — we love to see it. From head to toe, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Russell Wilson Proposes to Ciara Again, Asks Her for More Babies: 'Just Give Me One More'

Are Ciara and Russell Wilson seeing more children in their futures?. The Grammy-winning artist, 36, guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and was joined by her husband for the special occasion. During the show, the Seahawks quarterback, 33, surprised the "Level Up" singer with an unexpected proposal, asking his wife if she wanted to have another baby. The couple already parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with ex Future.
NFL
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry's pristine $32m homes to raise daughter Daisy - inside

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are raising daughter Daisy Dove between their Beverly Hills mansion and their pad in Montecito. The former set them back $17.9million while the latter cost them a sum of $14.2million, and they are both truly spectacular with stunning interiors. Take a tour of the two megamansions…
CELEBRITIES
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
MOVIES
Allure

I Am Simply Defenseless Against Rihanna's Bountiful Curls

Rihanna's pregnancy may have come as a surprise to some, we're are not shocked at how epic all her fashion and beauty moments have been since the announcement. Folks across the internet have raved about her maternity fashion for pushing boundaries — and for giving us a view of her gorgeous bump. Riri's been turning it, from her clothes to, of course, her hair and makeup. Take, for instance, the glam she just served for the Gucci afterparty during Milan Fashion Week, which came courtesy of longtime hairstylist Yusef and makeup artist Priscilla Ono.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

16 of the Best Euphoria Makeup Tutorials on TikTok

These videos show you exactly how to recreate some of the show's most iconic looks. If you're on the beauty side of TikTok and you haven't felt compelled to recreate any of the Euphoria makeup looks that have most likely appeared on your For You page, then you're lying. We're only kidding — well, sort of. Luckily, you have another chance — more like several — at trying your hand at some of the show's most iconic makeup looks.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Allure

Watch Drag Queen Gottmik Do Ariana Grande's Makeup

We are happy to be a captive audience for anything Ariana Grande does, whether she's playing Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie, selling us perfume, or creating new looks with products from her very own cosmetics brand, r.e.m. beauty. The "34+35" singer did the latter with drag queen Gottmik on...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Chloe Kim Told Us Her Favorite Sunscreen — and It's Just $17

The Olympic snowboarder just snagged her second gold medal. Now, she's focusing on what makes her happy: eyelash extensions, the right self-care (and skin-care) routine, and a new shade of blonde. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail...
RETAIL
Allure

Is Lupita Nyong’o’s Birthday Hair a Twisted Fauxhawk or Voluminous Pouf?

On March 1, Lupita Nyong'o had the pleasure of celebrating her 39th birthday. That day, the Pisces actor posted an Instagram carousel of her smiling and twirling on the beach in a floral two-piece set. But she didn't give her nine million and counting followers a view of the official birthday outfit, makeup, and hair until the next day. And those couple of hours were worth the wait because, to celebrate her big day, she showed out with an intricate, twisted fauxhawk hairstyle.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Hailey Bieber Went Full-Blown Y2K in Frosty Eye Shadow and Butterfly Clips

The queen of skin-care is back with another TikTok. But this time around, her video isn't about her daily moisturizing routine — it's focused on her newest beauty look. Hailey Bieber posted an oh-so-Y2K look to the app on March 2, just one day after husband Justin Bieber's birthday. The different clips stitched together show the model in a pink velvet bathing suit (ah, a true sign of an L.A. winter) with frosty pink eye makeup and matching pink butterfly clips pulling her hair back from her face.
CELEBRITIES

