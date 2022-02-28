Daisy Maldonado

Are Ciara and Russell Wilson seeing more children in their futures?. The Grammy-winning artist, 36, guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and was joined by her husband for the special occasion. During the show, the Seahawks quarterback, 33, surprised the "Level Up" singer with an unexpected proposal, asking his wife if she wanted to have another baby. The couple already parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with ex Future.
