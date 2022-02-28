Daisy Maldonado

The model has been spotted with the copper hue in the streets of Paris and on the runway. On February 23 and 24, Kendall Jenner proved that she could pull off blonde and red hair. She debuted the hair colors for two separate editorial shoots — she wore a blunt ginger bob for Vogue and a bleach blonde mixie for i-D Magazine. We figured that both new colors were the work of some stylish wigs and that her long, natural brunette hair was simply tucked away underneath them. But it looks like Jenner's brown hair is truly no more because the model is officially Team Ginger.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO