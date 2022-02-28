Junction City citizens raise concerns over proposed slaughterhouse

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Residents of Junction City are concerned about a proposed slaughterhouse to be built near residential housing areas.

Not only would the slaughterhouse process nearly 1,000 cattle per day, but it would be two miles away from the Spring Valley Elementary School. Kelsey Mann and Susan Kamm are third and fourth-generation Junction City residents. Mann is in the process of building a house within a mile away from the proposed space.

“It has taken a majority of joy away from building our house,” Mann said. “We were very excited this was going to be our forever home. Now we’re wondering if this will be forever.”

Her family didn’t know about the slaughterhouse plans until after purchasing the land and signing all of the contracts needed.

“I’m just extremely disappointed,” Mann said. “I’m disappointed in our leadership that they would consider putting something like this so close to a residential area.”

The main concerns being voiced by the local community include worries over ground, air and smell pollution. In addition, the idea of property value in the area going down and well water contamination are also worries.

“We do have a lot of young military families,” Kamm said. “That housing development, a lot of those families are going to lose a lot of property value if this comes in.”

As of Sunday night, the change.org petition over the slaughterhouse has over 400 signatures. Going forward, the Stomp Out the Slaughterhouse group is hoping for more communication and transparency from local officials.

