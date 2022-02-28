ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Junction City citizens raise concerns over proposed slaughterhouse

By Matthew Johnstone
KSNT News
KSNT News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278WAq_0eRPYrOW00

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Residents of Junction City are concerned about a proposed slaughterhouse to be built near residential housing areas.

Not only would the slaughterhouse process nearly 1,000 cattle per day, but it would be two miles away from the Spring Valley Elementary School. Kelsey Mann and Susan Kamm are third and fourth-generation Junction City residents. Mann is in the process of building a house within a mile away from the proposed space.

“It has taken a majority of joy away from building our house,” Mann said. “We were very excited this was going to be our forever home. Now we’re wondering if this will be forever.”

Shawnee County homeowners may see 13.5% property value increase

Her family didn’t know about the slaughterhouse plans until after purchasing the land and signing all of the contracts needed.

“I’m just extremely disappointed,” Mann said. “I’m disappointed in our leadership that they would consider putting something like this so close to a residential area.”

The main concerns being voiced by the local community include worries over ground, air and smell pollution. In addition, the idea of property value in the area going down and well water contamination are also worries.

“We do have a lot of young military families,” Kamm said. “That housing development, a lot of those families are going to lose a lot of property value if this comes in.”

Highland Park turns off power, sends students home

As of Sunday night, the change.org petition over the slaughterhouse has over 400 signatures. Going forward, the Stomp Out the Slaughterhouse group is hoping for more communication and transparency from local officials.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Demolition finally comes for White Lakes Mall

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally reported that the City of Topeka was demolishing the White Lakes Center property, and would seek reimbursement from its owner, KDL, Inc. A city spokesperson said KDL, Inc. is handling the demolition, contracting with McPherson Wrecking, Inc. TOPEKA (KSNT) – The long-awaited demolition of White Lakes Mall has started. After […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Hills Bark Park now open in Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hills Bark Park located in Gage park is now open. Hills Bark Park in Gage Park had been closed for construction since Nov. 11, 2021. The new construction replaced and enhanced the main entrance to the park, added new fencing and concrete, new shade structures in the large dog section with […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

City of Manhattan looking for answers with housing issues

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan City Commission met Tuesday night to hear a presentation which focused on the current housing market situation in the city. The presentation was given by Development Strategies and is part of a larger project by the City of Manhattan to focus on the challenge of ensuring the availability of housing […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

When is Topeka’s Tulip Time? Find out here

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Spring draws closer with every passing day and so too does the arrival of Tulip Time 2022. Set for April 8 to 24, Tulip Time will bring thousands of tulips and flowering bulbs of a wide variety of colors to three Shawnee County Parks and Recreation gardens: the Ted Ensley Gardens at […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Industry
City
Home, KS
Junction City, KS
Government
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Junction City, KS
Industry
Junction City, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Business
KSNT News

After leader’s suspension, Kansas school board talks race

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Race is taking the center stage with the Kansas State School Board. The State Board of Education received recommendations today from Governor Laura Kelly’s commission on racial equity and justice. The topics of the discussion ranged from school resource officers to Native American mascots at Kansas schools. Tuesday night’s meeting comes less […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka highway construction to close I-70 exit ramp Tuesday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced that the exit ramp from westbound I-470 onto westbound I-70 in Topeka will be closed on Tuesday. Maintenance crews will be completing core drilling work on the exit ramp during the time frame of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. The closure will be […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Road reopened, semi rollover closed ramp at 24 and K4

UPDATE: Topeka Metro KDOT tweeted at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday that the overturned truck on the westbound ramp had been cleared and the road reopened. TOPEKA (KSNT) -Emergency crews are have responded to a single-vehicle rollover, and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists a semi-tractor trailer has rolled over on the westbound ramp near […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slaughterhouse#Water Contamination#Housing Development#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Topeka breaks ground for Youth Crisis & Recovery Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Family Service & Guidance Center broke ground just after 9 a.m. on Monday on their new Youth Crisis & Recovery Center.   The state-of-the-art 24,000 sq. foot facility will include client bedrooms, rooms for therapy, spacious common areas, an education center, a therapeutic activity room, a welcome reception area, and access to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Deadline approaches for Kansas industrial hemp licenses

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The deadline is approaching for applications to the Kansas Department of Agriculture for industrial hemp licenses. March 15, 2022 is the last day to apply for a license to cultivate or produce industrial hemp in Kansas. According to K.S.A 02-3908, it is unlawful for listed hemp products to be manufactured, marketed, sold […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

West Cowboy silhouette to be removed in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The West Cowboy Silhouette, located near the US 50 and 150 Rd. intersection west of Dodge City, has been scheduled for removal. According to Dodge City officials, the removal of the silhouette is necessary for the Kansas Department of Transportation to complete work for the four-lane highway expansion project. “The […]
DODGE CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
KSNT News

Topeka Public Schools to have delayed start Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Topeka Public Schools announced in a Facebook post Sunday that school will be delayed two hours on Monday due to the inclement weather. If your child rides the bus, busses will pick up students two hours from normal bus time. Below are the start times: Elementary: 10:40 a.m. Middle: 9:50 a.m. High […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KDOT prepared for road cleanup heading into the work week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This storm system is quickly progressing through northeast Kansas with accumulating snow being reported. Manhattan is already estimating three inches of snow falling. Even further west, isolated areas such as Dickinson County are seeing more than they bargained for after a particularly heavy band of snow moved through their neck of the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka gets new deputy fire chief

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Days after Interim Deputy Chief Randy Phillips was named Topeka’s new fire chief the city has a new deputy chief as well. Effective immediately, Antony Standifer was selected to be the Deputy Chief for the Topeka Fire Department, according to Public Information Officer Alan Stahl. “It is an honor being chosen as […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas bill to call for Constitutional Convention fails

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers met today to consider limiting federal power by requesting a Constitutional Convention. The bill died with a 76-43 vote. Two-thirds of state legislatures (34 states) would have to pass this for a convention of states to take place. The resolution would call a convention with the purpose of proposing amendments […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wildfires in full force around Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Highway closures, emergency disaster declarations, and FEMA assistance are happening around the state due to the severity of wildfires. Early Saturday evening, a wildfire in Potawatomie County led to Highway 63 being shut down. Part of Tuttle Creek Boulevard was also shut down briefly for a fire causing visibility issues. In South […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Southwest Topeka house fire causes $35,000 in damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A fire in Topeka caused upwards of $35,000 worth of damage to a house at 1911 SW Collins Avenue. The fire was called in shortly before 5 p.m. on March 5 and was contained shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire did not venture from the kitchen. People were inside […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Students wear red to honor 5th-grader who died in crash

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Students at Jardine Elementary in Topeka are encouraging others in the district to wear red after one of their own was killed in a crash during Sunday night’s snowstorm. Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson wore red when she appeared on KSNT with David George Tuesday morning to honor 11-year-old, Terrell Gibbons of […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County spelling bee returns for 2022

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County spelling Bee was held Saturday at the Washburn Rural High School auditorium. “Due to some circumstances, the spelling bee was in trouble of being canceled. The District came to us and asked us to help out. We wanted to make sure the kids had a chance to compete. We […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy