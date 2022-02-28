ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Meet Luke McCambley, the Running Cartoonist

By Chris Hatler
RunnersWorld
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after graduating from the School of Visual Arts in New York City in 2011, cartooning major Luke McCambley purchased a book called The Purple Runner. McCambley, then in his early 20s, picked it out for its cover—a simple sketch of a solitary distance runner clad in purple, leaving black footprints...

www.runnersworld.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The New Yorker

The Day I Declared Myself a Cartoonist

In the fall of 1969, I made a spur-of-the-moment decision to quit graduate school at Harvard, where I was enrolled in a master’s program in Soviet studies. As the euphoria brought on by my boldness began to fade, an overwhelming anxiety about consequences took over. Insomnia kicked in big-time, and, when I did manage to sleep, I kept having the same awful dream: I am riding on the subway, on the 1 train, which I took every morning to get to high school at Horace Mann, only in the dream it’s late at night. Every seat is taken, so I’m forced to stand. As we emerge from a tunnel onto an elevated track, the train speeds up and begins to rattle and shake. Afraid that I’m about to lose my balance, I make my way to a door and lean against it. “That’s better,” I tell myself, as the door flies open and I fall backward into empty darkness.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

‘A Terrible Tragedy’ Prompts Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan to Seek Help After Losing ‘These Two Beautiful Souls’

Some things are so awful, all we want to do is offer some aid. It was clear from the moment we opened Melissa Claire Egan’s Instagram story that something was very wrong for the Young & Restless actress. This wasn’t the usual funny, silly slice of life moment that we see in most Insta stories. It was serious and sad, and the anguish on her face was all too clear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Miami, FL
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Florida, NY
Miami, FL
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Frazier
Person
Satchel Paige
Person
Steve Prefontaine
Person
Bill Watterson
Person
Paavo Nurmi
Person
Muhammed Ali
Person
Gerry Lindgren
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

For decades, cartoonist Ray Billingsley has depicted Black family life in 'Curtis'

Ray Billingsley's story is one of great tenacity and passion. A veteran cartoonist and comic artist, Billingsley is best known as the creator of the strip Curtis. Debuting in 1988, Curtis was one of the first nationally syndicated comic strips to feature a mostly Black cast. Today, the strip is widely read in print and digital platforms. However, as a young Black cartoonist, Billingsley struggled to get the chance to portray his people through his work.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Calvin Hobbes#Barefoot Running#The School Of Visual Arts#The Orange Runner
Boomer Magazine

Jumble for Two with WaynoVision Guest Cartoonist

Play this week’s puzzle for kids and adults, featuring a mystery answer cartoon from Wayne, the WaynoVision cartoonist. Unscramble the words and the humorous bonus answer. Start with the Jumble for Kids as a warm-up, or share the challenge with a favorite youngster. Build your brain. Mental exercises and...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Instagram
RunnersWorld

Building a More Inclusive Running Shoe Starts With Women

When I pinballed among the booths at 2021’s The Running Event, an annual trade show held in Austin, Texas, I was happy to see that the primary focus wasn’t on so-called super shoes. Yes, I talked shop about upcoming trainers that have a carbon-fiber plate, but the conversations almost always shifted to women runners.
AUSTIN, TX
RunnersWorld

Why You Need to Watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon

On Sunday, March 6, the Tokyo Marathon will finally take place after not having been run since March 2020. Nearly 25,000 athletes will storm the streets of Japan’s biggest city to chase the finish line and personal bests. The 2021 Tokyo Marathon was set for October last year, until...
SPORTS
RunnersWorld

2022 RW Shoe Awards: Best Cushioned Shoes

Weight: 10.0 oz (M), 8.3 oz (W) In 2017, Nike launched the ZoomX Vaporfly 4% with cushioning that was not only lightweight and exceptionally soft but also insanely bouncy. Before that, those three characteristics were impossible to achieve in a single shoe. Around the same time, Reebok had just launched the FloatRide Run Fast, using the same base material for its foam: Pebax. At the time, I said every other company had to find a way to get this thermoplastic into their shoes—it’s just too good and makes running so much fun. Some added it to their pricey racing shoes, of course, while others looked for alternative compounds that delivered similar properties. One knock from runners was that ZoomX—Nike’s branding of its Pebax foam—wasn’t very durable: After only a couple hundred miles, visible creases formed and the shoe didn’t feel as bouncy.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy