Meet Luke McCambley, the Running Cartoonist

In the fall of 1969, I made a spur-of-the-moment decision to quit graduate school at Harvard, where I was enrolled in a master’s program in Soviet studies. As the euphoria brought on by my boldness began to fade, an overwhelming anxiety about consequences took over. Insomnia kicked in big-time, and, when I did manage to sleep, I kept having the same awful dream: I am riding on the subway, on the 1 train, which I took every morning to get to high school at Horace Mann, only in the dream it’s late at night. Every seat is taken, so I’m forced to stand. As we emerge from a tunnel onto an elevated track, the train speeds up and begins to rattle and shake. Afraid that I’m about to lose my balance, I make my way to a door and lean against it. “That’s better,” I tell myself, as the door flies open and I fall backward into empty darkness.

