Movies

Director Matt Reeves’ exquisitely noirish vision for ‘The Batman’ feels overdue | Movie review

By Mark Meszoros
Morning Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s astonishing “The Batman” hasn’t been done before. Batman on the big screen has been done before, of course. The math gets a little batty on this one, given that there have been more actors who’ve worn the cape and cowl, but Matt Reeves’ excellent new film introduces us to the...

Variety

How ‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Made a $200 Million Bet on Robert Pattinson’s Darker Knight

Click here to read the full article. Matt Reeves was terrified. In September 2020, the director had just returned to filming on “The Batman,” Warner Bros.’ latest reboot of the studio’s multibillion-dollar superhero franchise, after a six-month break due to the pandemic. Reeves had spent lockdown working on the meticulous — and costly — safety protocols needed to complete the film, but just 24 hours after shooting restarted in London, he got the news that his star, Robert Pattinson, had tested positive for COVID-19. “All we did was shoot a day, and already it wasn’t just someone got COVID — Batman...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Misses Film Premiere Due to COVID-19: ‘It’s a Great Heartbreak for Me’

After several shifts around the release calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Batman” finally rolled out the red carpet for its world premiere at Lincoln Center in New York on Tuesday evening. Though Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and other stars in attendance, the evening was missing one key contributor. Matt Reeves, the director behind the new DC adaptation, could not attend the event after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Director Matt Reeves Speaks Out About Potential The Batman Sequel

Director Matt Reeves Speaks Out About Potential The Batman Sequel. Matt Reeves is now preparing for his launch of The Batman together with Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The trailers of the film hyped up the audience in seeing Batman once again on the big screen. Matt Reeves recently revealed his interest in crafting a Batverse following the reboot of The Batman.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Batman director Matt Reeves says spin-off series will focus on Arkham Asylum

You’d think that with the release of your biggest movie to date, you’d be entirely focused on that, but not Matt Reeves. The director may be busy promoting The Batman right now, with the superhero detective movie releasing in cinemas on March 4, 2022, but he is already turning his attention to one of the Batman spin-off TV series heading to HBO, and hinted that we could see Arkham Asylum in the show.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Could Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Crossover With The Batman? Here’s What Director Matt Reeves Thinks

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. And given just how popular Gotham City lore is, there have been a steady stream of Batman movies over the years. The latest of these is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is set outside of the main DCEU. Since Todd Phillips’ Joker also operated similarly, fans are wondering if there might be a potential crossover. And now Reeves has shared his thoughts on this possibility.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Batman Director Matt Reeves on Reinventing Bruce Wayne As a ‘Rock-Star Recluse’

Over the course of The Batman, Bruce Wayne faces some of his most difficult onscreen challenges yet: a serial killer who leaves a mysterious Zodiac-like string of clues, Gotham-wide governmental corruption, his family’s own murky history, and also puns. The new movie stars Robert Pattinson as our newest, very emo Batman, exploring a new conspiracy-thriller version of Gotham City that’s full of rain and crooked cops, while Nirvana plays over his adventures. It’s an iteration of the endlessly rebooted character that’s as dark as ever, but leans into different facets of that darkness, especially the notion that his vigilantism makes him a sort of self-immolating rock star who wears a lot of black eye makeup. To Matt Reeves, who directed and wrote the film along with Peter Craig, this version of Bruce Wayne isn’t unlike a movie director, trying to make sense of the world through an endless series of night shoots. With the movie out on March 4, Reeves spoke with Vulture about licensing Nirvana, giving Gotham’s problems modern resonances, and paging through riddle books to come up with serial-killer clues.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Review: Matt Reeves Delivers A Gorgeously Hollow Reboot

The Batman took a long, winding road through its production – including a pass through the dark shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. It bears mention, as the resulting film now arriving in theaters feels very much like a product of the world it was produced in: a stunningly fresh vision of the Batman character, world, and lore that ultimately got muddled and lost along the way, but still manages to pull together enough, by the end, to offer fans a doorway to a more promising franchise future.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cinema Blend

‘The Batman’ SPOILER Interview With Matt Reeves

Warning: This video contains spoilers for The Batman. The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves discusses his new DC movie in this interview with CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell. He reveals The Batman has a deleted Arkham scene where Robert Pattinson’s Batman meets and speaks with that massive cameo character and more!
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Director Matt Reeves Used VR to Visualize Batmobile Chase Sequence

Buckle up: director Matt Reeves explains how he utilized virtual reality technology to map out the Batmobile chase sequence in The Batman. The explosive action scene was filmed practically with few visual effects, putting Batman (Robert Pattinson) behind the wheel of the souped-up muscle car in pursuit of Penguin (Colin Farrell). In a new interview, Reeves reveals how a VR tool helped stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo and cinematographer Grieg Fraser realize the high-speed car chase inspired by gritty '70s cop movies.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Director Matt Reeves Felt "Fear" Before Fan Reactions to First Trailer

"I'm vengeance," growled Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight in the first trailer for The Batman, scored to Nirvana's "Something In The Way." The teaser trailer, released during DC FanDome in 2020, offered a 134-second sneak peek at the gritty and grungy reboot as envisioned by Cloverfield and War for the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves — or, at least, a quarter of it. "We've only shot 25% of the movie," Reeves said at virtual FanDome, "but there was no way I couldn't show part of the movie." Filming on The Batman had paused months earlier due to the pandemic, but fan reactions out of the event helped assuage fears about Reeves' vision for a rebooted Batman.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Batman: COVID-19 Continues Pestering the Movie as Director Matt Reeves Miss the World Premiere After Testing Positive

COVID-19 simply won't stay away from The Batman 'til it's premiere. The Batman just had its world premiere and the support on the movie is intense. However, one of the most important persons to attend the event was not able to come as the director of the film, Matt Reeves, tested positive and it seems that COVID-19 continues to pester the latest Dark Knight movie from its production until it comes out to the public.
PUBLIC HEALTH

