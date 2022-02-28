ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘Irate’ BNA passenger arrested for disorderly conduct

By Alicia Patton
 9 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One woman was arrested at the Nashville BNA Airport after officers said she became irate over a lost bag.

On February 25, just after 5 p.m., officers with the Metro Nashville Airport Police were dispatched to Terminal 1 at the American Baggage office for a report of an irate passenger yelling at employees.

According to officers, the woman could be heard yelling in the background of a phone call while officers were being dispatched to the terminal. Officers say when they arrived at the terminal they made contact with a woman who was yelling at staff about a lost bag.

According to an arrest warrant, officers and American Airlines staff attempted several times to calm the woman down but all attempts failed. Officials say the woman got louder and began cursing and creating a scene in the crowded baggage claim area.

Officers warned that if she didn’t stop her behavior she would be arrested. The warrant states that’s when the woman got in the face of a Metro officer while screaming and was then placed under arrest.

The woman was charged with disorderly conduct and was released from the Metro Jail after she posted a $100 bond. She is set to appear in court on April 1.

