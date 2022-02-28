ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Are LeBron and the Lakers just bad?

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 9 days ago

The Early Line’s Kevin Walsh spoke about how bad the Los Angeles Lakers have played this season.

“I’ve seen this from Lebron occasionally; he just doesn’t care. Now he has to go out there and tell the Lakers ‘don’t worry man, I’m going to stay, which by the way is a lie,” Walsh said.

“He’s doing that, so they trade the 2027 and the 2029 draft picks to ensure that they get him help for the off-season because I don’t think he’s going to request a trade, but he is if the Lakers do nothing.”

