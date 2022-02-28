Petersburg Police investigating life-threatening shooting on Ferndale Avenue
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are conducting a shooting investigation on Ferndale Avenue that has left one person with life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened on the 2200 block of Ferndale Avenue. There has been a suspect arrested in connection to the shooting, according to police .
Police are continuing to investigate.
