UEFA cancel Gazprom sponsorship deal

By Reuters
 9 days ago
MANCHESTER, Feb 28 (Reuters) - UEFA have cancelled their sponsorship deal with Russian energy company Gazprom, European soccer's governing body said on Monday, reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"UEFA has today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions. The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and UEFA EURO 2024.

The sponsorship deal has been in place since 2012 and has been reported to be worth around 40 million euros per season.

UEFA and FIFA announced on Monday that all Russian national and club teams were suspended from international football.

Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by Hugh Lawson

