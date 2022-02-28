ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelensky signs EU membership application

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ibKL_0eRPWWhH00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday signed a membership application formally requesting that Ukraine join the European Union (EU) amid a Russian invasion of his country.

Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of the president's office in Ukraine, said in a tweet that head of parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had also signed a joint statement.

“The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has just signed a historical document-Ukraine’s application for European Union membership,” Sybiha wrote on Twitter.

“Glory to Ukraine!” he added.

The tweet included photos of the application and the three men signing the papers.

In a Facebook post cited by Interfax Ukraine, Sybiha said the documents were on their way to Brussels.

Zelensky had asked earlier Monday that Ukraine be added to the bloc as his country fights off an invasion by Russia.

“Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing,” Zelensky said during a video address, according to The New York Times. “I’m sure it’s fair. I’m sure it’s possible.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine last week, setting off what has been a days-long invasion. While Russian forces have entered a number of Ukrainian cities, their efforts have been slowed by strong Ukrainian opposition.

The Council of the European Union condemned the Russian invasion last week, calling the operation “unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine.”

“Russia bears full responsibility for this act of aggression and all the destruction and loss of life it will cause. It will be held accountable for its actions,” the council added.

The EU approved sanctions against key members of Putin’s inner circle last week after the president recognized the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic in Ukraine as independent. Following the military operation, the European Council imposed more sanctions against the country, ranging from the financial, energy and transport sectors to dual-use goods, export control and export financings, and visa policy.

On Sunday, the European Commission said it was imposing sanctions on Belarus in response to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's support for the Russian invasion. It also unveiled more sanctions against Moscow, including barring Russian aircraft from flying in the bloc’s territory.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Denys Shmyhal
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Membership#Eu#Ukrainian#Russian#Europeans#The New York Times
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
The Hill

The Hill

498K+
Followers
60K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy