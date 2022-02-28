ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Hudson Valley cheers end of mask mandate in schools

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago
Parents across the Hudson Valley are cheering Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to lift the mask mandate in schools starting on Wednesday.

Gov. Hochul made the announcement Sunday, citing high vaccination rates, and a plunge in COVID-19 numbers the last few weeks as reasons for the decision. However, she wants counties where transmission is higher to decide on guidelines for themselves.

The leader for Yonkers Public Schools, the fourth largest district in New York, says he doesn't expect everyone to drop their mask immediately. "As we implement optional use of masks, I want to encourage everyone to be civil about it, respectful and if I choose to wear a mask in school, respect that," says Dr. Quezada.

"I’m looking forward to celebrating Wednesday, you know. Just getting back to some sense of normalcy," says Carlton Jay, of Yonkers.

Saying goodbye to the mask mandate is music to Jay's ears. He's a father of two, who also happens to be a music teacher within Yonkers public schools. "To be able to see their faces now. Hear their voices and to interact and see their facial expressions. And also, you know, for them to see my face, you know, finally."

But another father isn’t sure if he will send his son to school maskless just yet. "I’d rather him have a mask than get sick," says Sandro Rodriguez, of Yonkers.

Officials say don’t get rid of your masks yet though, because you will still need to wear one for health care facilities, nursing homes, public transportation, correctional facilities, and domestic violence and homeless shelters.

