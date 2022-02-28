ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taney County, MO

C-130 planes take to the sky in Taney County

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RcWuV_0eRPVUy200

TANEY COUNTY, Mo – You might see extra aircraft in the sky during today’s Missouri National Guard training exercises.

The People’s Convoy arrives in Springfield

The Branson Airport has advised that the Missouri National Guard will be performing routine training exercises in Taney County this afternoon, between 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The Guard will be flying C-130s for their routine training.

“With everything that is going on overseas, we wanted to take a moment to let everyone know that this is routine training, and there is no need for alarm,” says Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Taney County Career Days can help students build their resume

HOLLISTER, Mo. – At the Taney County Career Days Hollister high school students had the chance to meet potential future employers. The idea for the event is an awareness campaign for Taney County students to learn that there are plenty of career paths and industry sectors that exist within the county. “There’s a lot of […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Taney County Health Department releases COVID-19 update

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) confirmed nine deaths due to COVID-19. The deaths include: 3 individuals in their 40’s 1 individual in their 50’s 2 individuals in their 60’s 2 individuals in their 70’s 1 individual in their 90’s According to the Health Department, the total of Taney County residents […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

City of Springfield to apply for grant to rehabilitate Jefferson Avenue Footbridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield city leaders are hoping rehabilitation plans can finally come together for the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge.  On Monday night (3/7/22), Springfield’s city council approved applying for $8,000,000 in federal grant funds to improve the bridge. “Some of the criteria this go-round is looking at overcoming barriers,” said Martin Gugel, Springfield Assistant Director […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Weeks begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The National Weather Service, State Emergency Management Agency and local emergency managers encourage Missourians to learn more about severe weather and how to protect themselves during Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Tuesday, March 8, is Missouri’s annual statewide tornado drill. This comes after the system came through  Missouri this weekend killing seven […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
County
Taney County, MO
Taney County, MO
Government
City
Branson, MO
KOLR10 News

Certain Missouri schools awarded funding for clean school buses

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Eleven Missouri schools got funding through awards to help districts get clean school buses for students. Vice President Kamala Harris announced the winners at an event on Monday (3/7/22). The funding will come from two school bus rebate opportunities: the 2021 American Rescue Plan (ARP) Electric School Bus Rebates, and the 2021 […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Boyd Elementary participates in Severe Weather Preparedness Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Missouri’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week in effect, schools like Boyd Elementary are prepping their students for all types of severe weather situations. Tuesday morning, March 8th, Missouri’s annual tornado sirens wailed across the city as students at Boyd Elementary took shelter inside of their gym. “Knowing where to go might mean […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Talking Trash: Don’t Flush That!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t flush that! Laurie Davis, with Environmental Services, talked with the Daybreak crew about what we should and should not flush.   “Our sewer system is one of those out of sight, out of mind resources,” said Davis. “We flush and forget that the flush is just the start of the journey […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The People S Convoy
KOLR10 News

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson shares intent to grant executive clemency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s office, Hutchinson released his plan to grant 16 pardons and one commutation. The office reported they denied an additional 93 clemency requests. These requests were from both inmates and non-inmates. The governor’s office reported that chosen applicants for pardons have completed all jail time, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Cheapest gas in Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As gas prices across the country continue to rise, many in the Ozarks are trying to find the cheapest way to fill up their tanks. Gas prices in Springfield are now averaging around $3.59-$3.79 per gallon for regular gas. According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas in Springfield can currently be found […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Joplin Shooting – Four people shot; including three officers

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Officers are on scene following reports of a shooting in the neighborhood near Geneva Ave & E 9th St. JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers are on scene following reports of a shooting in the neighborhood near Geneva Ave & E 9th St. Authorities confirm that four people were shot; three of which […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

City of Springfield holds job fair Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Tuesday, March 8th, the Missouri Job Center is holding a City of Springfield Job Fair. Nine city departments will be available to visit with prospective employees. 170 full-time and 250 part-time positions are available. “We are excited to host this event and highlight the need for dedicated public servants in various […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Springfield City Council passes Brody Corners Tax Increment Financing Plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council passed the Brody Corners Tax Increment Financing Plan on Monday (3/7/22). This approved redeveloping the Springfield Public School District, the city of Springfield, Greene County, Ozarks Technical Community College, and the Springfield-Greene County Library District. One of the many places to be redeveloped under the tax increment is […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield police investigate infant death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police are investigating an infant’s death. According to a Springfield Police Department press release, a woman, Deborah Lundstrom, 47, of Springfield, Mo., was caring for 9 children under the age of 3 at an in-home daycare when she left the house and the children unsupervised for 12 minutes on March 2, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Two blood drives to honor area first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will be hosting two blood drive events to honor frontline emergency responders. The first blood drive, Unite Springfield Blood Drive, will be held at the Springfield Donor Center on March 15th. The Unite Springfield Blood Drive is to memorialize the tragedy that happened on this […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Carnival of Ink returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Carnival of Ink is returning for its ninth year in the Ozarks. The annual tattoo festival will be held at The Springfield Expo Center from March 18th through March 20th. The festival will bring in award-winning tattoo studios and artists from all over the US. This year will feature Big Ceeze from […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Officer, suspect confirmed dead in Joplin shooting

UPDATE: The Jasper County Coroner has confirmed that one officer and the suspect from Tuesday’s shooting died from their injuries. Jasper County Coroner Randy Nance could not release the names of those who died because of the sensitive nature of the situation.  As for the other two officers, The Joplin Police Department said one is […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

ARPA Community Impact Program proposal is now available

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In the $56.9 million funds of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) awarded to Greene County, the commissioners have announced the first grant cycle will be given to the Community Impact Program (CIP). These funds will be separate from future small business and nonprofit allocations. The CIP isenvisioned as lasting projects that […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fallen JPD Officer honored in Joplin Press Conference

JOPLIN, Mo. — A press conference at 9 AM Wednesday morning shed more light on Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting which resulted in the death of an officer, the gunman, and the injuries of two other officers. Gretchen Bolander was live from Joplin City Hall to share the latest information on the fatal shooting. You can watch […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy