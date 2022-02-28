Trial for man accused in rape of Springfield woman set to begin Monday

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The jury trial for an Everton man charged for his involvement in a rape case began Monday in Barry County, according to court records.

Zachery Wade is one of five suspects charged in the case. Court documents state Wade and three other men kidnapped a Springfield woman, then drugged and raped her multiple times. All four men face multiple felony charges in the case, including rape and kidnapping.

One woman was also charged in the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.