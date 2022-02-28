ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

Trial for man accused in rape of Springfield woman set to begin Monday

 9 days ago

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The jury trial for an Everton man charged for his involvement in a rape case began Monday in Barry County, according to court records.

PAST COVERAGE: MO group accused of kidnapping, trafficking, drugging woman: 2 arrested, 3 still missing

Zachery Wade is one of five suspects charged in the case. Court documents state Wade and three other men kidnapped a Springfield woman, then drugged and raped her multiple times. All four men face multiple felony charges in the case, including rape and kidnapping.

One woman was also charged in the case.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

