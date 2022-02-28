Trial for man accused in rape of Springfield woman set to begin Monday
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The jury trial for an Everton man charged for his involvement in a rape case began Monday in Barry County, according to court records.PAST COVERAGE: MO group accused of kidnapping, trafficking, drugging woman: 2 arrested, 3 still missing
Zachery Wade is one of five suspects charged in the case. Court documents state Wade and three other men kidnapped a Springfield woman, then drugged and raped her multiple times. All four men face multiple felony charges in the case, including rape and kidnapping.
