Sarasota, FL

Man wanted for Jan. 6 murder in Florida arrested in Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live
By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pToc1_0eRPUGkT00

A man wanted for a January murder in Florida was arrested in Mississippi on Friday.

Johnny D. Evans, 22, of Sarasota Florida was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Greenville in connection with a Jan. 6 fatal shooting that occurred in the 1900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. Way, Sarasota.

When Evans returns to Sarasota, he will face murder charges connected to the shooting. In accordance with a victim’s rights law in Florida, the name of the victim is being withheld.

In January, police charged Tierra Driver, 26, of Sarasota as an accessory to the murder after the fact in connection with that shooting. Driver is accused of withholding information about Evans and reportedly drove Evans out of state.

Sarasota Police are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at https://www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

