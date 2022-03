My first instruction, with Charlie Garcia still on the phone, was not to remove the stick from her dog Ruby’s chest. Leaks can kill. That grotty elm branch, with its abundance of dirt, bark and bacteria of many varieties, may have been keeping her alive. A projectile that has impaled a body, whether an arrow, spear, or part of a tree, can temporarily plug the holes it caused in blood vessels and lungs. We soon came to learn how important that was for Ruby. It was a mighty good thing Charlie followed my advice.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO