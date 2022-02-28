WATCH: President Joe Biden hosts Black History Month celebration at the White House

DCEP is spotlighted among five EV charger manufacturers committed to energy efficiency and carbon neutrality. DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC (DCEP) founded by its CEO Natalie King, America's first African American woman electric vehicle charger and EV charger connector manufacturer; is one of five companies highlighted in White House Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Ensuring Future is Made in America. Recently issued by the White House Briefing Room - the fact sheet is part of President Biden's relentless focus on an industrial strategy to revitalize our manufacturing base, strengthen critical supply chains, drive down prices, and position U.S. workers and businesses to compete and lead globally in the 21st century.
Comments / 0