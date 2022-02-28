ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: President Joe Biden hosts Black History Month celebration at the White House

By News Desk
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden welcomed Black leaders to the White House Monday for a Black History Month celebration where he called on Congress to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, and pass voting rights bills. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. “Black History Month...

www.pbs.org

