A remote community in northeastern Penobscot County is asking itself if it wants to call it quits as a town. Drew Plantation, on the border with Aroostook and Washington counties, has been a small town for as long as anyone can remember, with a mix of permanent and seasonal residents. But its numbers have declined sharply in the past two decades. Its population of 26 in the 2020 census was down more than 40 percent since 2010, when there were 46 residents. Drew Plantation had 57 residents in 2000.

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO