Evidence of the earliest ear surgery performed on a human was found by archaeologists in Spain in a skull that dates back to about 5,300 years.Researchers, including those from the University of Valladolid in Spain, analysed the skull that was unearthed in 2018 at the Dolmen of El Pendónis – a dig site near Burgos city, believed to have been used by early humans as a funeral chamber. The study, published last week in the journal Scientific Reports, found two bilateral perforations in the skull on both mastoid bones, located just behind the ear.These bones contain mastoid air cells and...

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO