A Quick Look at Advanced IoT Sensors for the Enterprise Going Digital

 5 days ago

Sensors are key components for the Internet of Things thanks to their ability to take measurements of and collect data. Sensors can also be "smart" when they can not only measure a physical quantity, but also process information, communicate with other devices, and make decisions. Advanced sensors include stereo...

T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom Launch Global IoT Offering to Enterprises

T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom launched T-IoT, a comprehensive enterprise solution for global IoT connectivity, platform management and support. With T-IoT, enterprises have one global team and one global solution to manage all their connections across borders! And it will be available across 188 destinations, on 383 networks worldwide. Today we say “goodbye” to that complex and rigid system because T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom are coming together to disrupt the status quo with T-IoT. This one-of-a-kind global offering exemplifies two words rarely associated with IoT — simple and flexible.
How quickly do enterprise tech firms need to grow to satisfy today’s investors?

It’s hard to say what had the stock market in a tizzy, but it certainly wasn’t the companies’ straight revenue numbers, as all reported strong quarters:. There is a lot going on in the world right now, and the stock market has been on a rough ride so far this year. Maybe the negativity is just contagious.
Panasonic Lumix GH6 digital mirrorless camera features a 25.2-megapixel Live MOS sensor

Bring your vision to life with the Panasonic Lumix GH6 digital mirrorless camera. Featuring a new 25.2-megapixel Live MOS sensor, it produces higher pixel counts and higher-resolution, higher-bit-rate video. Moreover, this digital camera has a vastly improved image quality. This is all thanks to the upgraded Intelligent Detail Processing that provides 2D and high-performance 3D Noise Reduction to minimize noise. As a result, 3D-like images feature high sensitivity with minimal noise. Furthermore, the Panasonic Lumix GH6 boasts high-precision Dual 3D Color Control that achieves improved brightness, saturation, and hue, leaving a richer color expression. This mirrorless camera also delivers unlimited recording time, which is great for production teams working in demanding conditions. There’s also the option for internal recording and external recording via HMI output. Finally, the 5-axis Dual Image Stabilizer 2 provides crystal-clear footage.
Routing guides are going digital

Routing guides are always going to fail. The basic reason is that forecast is linear but demand fluctuates so they are not always in perfect alignment — especially when taking lead time into account. The end result is tender rejection, a failed routing guide and a need to source capacity in the spot market.
One Ethereum Rival Is Making Major Strides in Institutional Acceptance and Enterprise Adoption, According to Galaxy Digital

An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is making “significant strides” in terms of earning institutional acceptance, according to a new report from Galaxy Digital. The digital asset investment management firm says the smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX) has already gained “meaningful traction” in terms of decentralized finance. Galaxy...
