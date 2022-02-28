A Quick Look at Advanced IoT Sensors for the Enterprise Going Digital

Bring your vision to life with the Panasonic Lumix GH6 digital mirrorless camera. Featuring a new 25.2-megapixel Live MOS sensor, it produces higher pixel counts and higher-resolution, higher-bit-rate video. Moreover, this digital camera has a vastly improved image quality. This is all thanks to the upgraded Intelligent Detail Processing that provides 2D and high-performance 3D Noise Reduction to minimize noise. As a result, 3D-like images feature high sensitivity with minimal noise. Furthermore, the Panasonic Lumix GH6 boasts high-precision Dual 3D Color Control that achieves improved brightness, saturation, and hue, leaving a richer color expression. This mirrorless camera also delivers unlimited recording time, which is great for production teams working in demanding conditions. There’s also the option for internal recording and external recording via HMI output. Finally, the 5-axis Dual Image Stabilizer 2 provides crystal-clear footage.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO