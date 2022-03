We’re now officially one week on from the release of Elden Ring, and I’ve got to say, I’m not sure that I’ve ever been more concerned about the health and sleep schedule of gamers on the internet than I have been over these past seven days. The amount of hours some people have managed to put into it already is absolutely wild, and I both fear and respect it. Just, remember to get some sleep too, okay?

