ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Victims identified in Mid-City triple homicide

By Aaron S. Lee
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sK4pM_0eRPRO3k00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The names of three victims have been released following a fatal Mid-City shooting that happened over the weekend.

According to an initial NOPD report, the call came in at 6:52 p.m. on Saturday, February 26 regarding a shooting in the 2900 block of Conti Street. Two slain victims were declared dead on the scene.

The two were later identified as 39-year-old Donald Roberts, Jr. and 56-year-old Marvin Pepp.

Months after she was found dead in the woods, TPSO arrests two in connection to death of 14-year-old Taysia Folse

The next day, NOPD announced the third victim in this incident, a female who was hospitalized following the shooting, was pronounced dead. She was later identified as 15-year-old Heaven Nettles.

The preliminary causes of death for the three victims have been listed as gunshot wounds.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police release images of church burglary suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man accused of burglarizing St. Paul’s Episcopal School March 1. On Tuesday March 8, Mobile Police released surveillance images of the suspect. Officers were called to St. Paul’s Episcopal School Wednesday, March 2 at 4051 Old Shell Road near Spring Hill College. There, officers […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WKRG News 5

Man arrested in Mobile for Birmingham murder warrant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed a man has been arrested for capital murder with a weapon. Mobile Police said on Sunday, March 6 around 3:55 p.m. police officers assisted US Marshal Fugitive Task Force in locating a wanted subject for Capital Murder. The warrant was for a man out of the Birmingham […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man charged with murder in Mobile apartment killing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a teen has been arrested a month after the investigation on the Park West Apartment homicide began. MPD says Christian Rogers, 19, was identified as a suspect in the case through the course of the investigation. A warrant was obtained for Rogers arrest and on Monday, March […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Two shot outside Pensacola bar, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were shot early Wednesday morning outside the Coyote Sports Bar in Pensacola, according to police. Pensacola Police say they responded to the bar, located at 5030 Bayou Boulevard near Cordova Mall., around 4 a.m. Both victims were transported to a hospital, but police say the injuries do not appear […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man robbed by coworker after work

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department said a man was robbed by a coworker after he got off from work. MPD says around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 officers responded to the 700 block of Gayle Street in reference to a robbery complaint. When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim was robbed […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nopd#Tpso#Heaven Nettles#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

First day of trial in Grand Hall shooting case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The trial for the man charged with the murder of a 15-year-old girl began in Mobile on March 8. It’s nearly four years after the shooting at the Grand Hall on Easter Sunday 2018, that ultimately killed 15-year-old Anesa Baker. Prosecutors said Jamarkus Holifield fired the shot that ultimately killed Anesa […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for several charges, including trafficking fentanyl.  Cameron Paulchek was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl with intent to sell and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Paulchek was wanted by deputies after a search on Feb. 23 […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

ECSO: Charges won’t be filed in alleged kidnapping case

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Days after a woman was reported kidnapped from an Escambia County driveway, authorities say charges won’t be filed against the alleged kidnapper. A spokeswoman with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says alleged drug use plays a part in that decision but adds that claims of the kidnapping are unfounded. Investigators say, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Farmerville Red Roof Tobacco break-in, cigarettes stolen

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Farmerville Police Department Facebook Page, on Saturday, March 4, 2022, around 2:30 AM, officers responded to a glass breakage alarm at the Red Roof Tobacco on Main Street. Officers reported that upon arrival, they found the front door shattered. Video surveillance captured what appeared to be three males […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
WKRG News 5

Third suspect in Fort Walton Beach murder turns self in

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The third and final suspect in a shooting death near Fort Walton Beach in February turned himself in at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview on Monday. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Gabany, 19, was wanted by OCSO on active warrants for murder while engaged in a felony offense and firing a missile into a dwelling.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Birmingham woman believed to be in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Birmingham woman believed to be missing in Hattiesburg. Lajonda Davis, 40, has been reported missing. Her family said she suffers from multiple medical conditions. Anyone with information about Davis can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

1995 arrest of Tampa’s new police chief expunged by court

8 On Your Side takes a close look at the personnel file of Tampa's new top cop. In just days, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor will go before the Tampa City Council for confirmation. Chief O'Connor's appointment has been controversial because she was arrested for battery on an officer in 1995. 8 On Your Side explains what's in her file and what's missing.
TAMPA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy