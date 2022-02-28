17 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Monday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no new death. The county’s death count is at 1,300.

The county’s total cases are now at 72,772 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 42,797 cases and 725 deaths; Monroe County has 36,642 cases and 505 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 596 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,757,036.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.