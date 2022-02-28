ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

17 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Monday

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no new death. The county’s death count is at 1,300.

The county’s total cases are now at 72,772 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 42,797 cases and 725 deaths; Monroe County has 36,642 cases and 505 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 596 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,757,036.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Several Luzerne County Council members are set to tour the county's aging prison on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday morning. Councilman Brian Thornton said he wants to assess the condition of the structure and examine any safety concerns, such as...
Times Leader

Luzerne County Council members assessing top manager finalists

Luzerne County Council will meet in executive session Thursday night to discuss the three finalists for the top manager position, council Chairwoman Kendra Radle said Tuesday. Radle said she also invited the citizen manager search committee, which recommended the three finalists,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

One dead in Route 29 crash

PLYMOUTH TWP. — A one-vehicle crash on Route 29 on Monday morning resulted in the death of the driver, according to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office. The Wilkes-Barre barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the crash, which occured around 11:30 a.m. Monday on Route 29 in Plymouth Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

