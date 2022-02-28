Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Scores 21 points off bench

Reddish provided 17 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 116-93 win over the Clippers. Reddish's workload has been a bit unpredictable since he arrived in New York, but he's settled into a consistent role off the bench over the last several games. Reddish's 17 points were by far his most in any game since coming over from Atlanta, and his 25 minutes of action were his most in any game since Jan. 5, when he was still a member of the Hawks. The 2019 lottery pick still has some longer-term fantasy appeal, but as of now he won't be worth much attention in season-long formats the rest of the way.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO