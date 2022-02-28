ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Alexander goes 5-0 at Border Olympics

By Clara Sandoval
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

A week ago, Alexander struggled at the PSJA Tournament and victories were elusive. The Lady Bulldogs picked up a victory over Zapata on Tuesday and that served as a springboard for this weekend where Alexander went 5-0 at the Border Olympics Tournament.

On the final day, Alexander beat Edinburg North 7-3 behind another strong pitching performance from Jazmine Rodriguez who started to emerge on the mound as the Lady Bulldogs pushed their overall record to 8-5.

“I am very pleased with our team’s effort and competitiveness this tournament,” Alexander head coach Alex Colin said. “My hat goes off to our girls, coaches and parents for competing strong for 3 days in some tough, cold, windy conditions against some quality opponents. We preach make the routine play on defense, play a little small ball and get the timely hit with runners in scoring position. Our girls executed well and now it’s time to get ready for district on Tuesday.”

Alexander freshman Carmen Perez ripped a triple and tallied two RBIs and scored two runs. Picking up one hit and a stolen base were Deandra Martinez, Kayla Herrera, Samantha Arce, Krista Gamez and Magali Herrera.

United (7-5) beat San Antonio Stevens 6-2 behind Kk Cox’s arm on the mound. Gali Pena went 1 for 3 with a double, KK Cox went 2 for 3 with two singles, Naid Moreno went 1 for 3 with a single, Beth Garcia went 1 for 3 with a single and an RBI, DD Lopez went 1 for 3 with a single and an RBI and Kaitlyn Cortez went 1 for 3 with a single.

LBJ (9-4) beat Carrizo Springs 11-3 after a dominating pitching performance from junior Alyzza Campos. Three players were perfect at the plate and were led by Campos who blasted a home run and finished 3 for 3 along with Valerie Loyola and Marianna Gamboa.

United South fell to Harlingen 17-0. Anitza Gutierrez went 1 for 2 and Kayla Ruiz went 1 for 1. The Lady Panthers lost a close one to PSJA Early College 9-8. Kasy Vasquez went 3 for 3 with four RBIs while Gutierrez went 3 for 3 with one RBI. Samantha Acosta 1 for 2, Serena Sanchez 1 for 3 and Ema Ramirez 1 for 3.

Nixon lost a 9-5 heartbreaker to Edinburg in sudden death. With the game knotted at 5-5 and bases loaded, Edinburg’s Shelby Celodon ripped a home run over the right field fence to give the Lady Bobcats the victory.

“This is Border Olympics, a tune up for our district opener on Tuesday,” Nixon head coach Frank Quiroz said. “I feel that the girls played really well all six games and we will be ready for Tuesday.”

Earlier in the day Nixon beat Weslaco East 2-0, San Benito took down Del Rio 19-3, Medina Valley beat Hebbronville 8-3, Zapata over Edinburg 15-0, Bishop over Cigarroa 11-2, PSJA Early College 9-1 and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial beat Brownsville Lopez 7-5.

Zapata beat Weslaco East 5-4, San Benito blanked Cigarroa 13-0, Harlingen over Martin 9-3, Hebbronville over Edinburg North 4-3 and CC Vets Memorial over Carrizo Springs 13-5.

