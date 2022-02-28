ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

By InvestorBrandNetwork
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) traded today at $101.38, eclipsing its 12-month high. Approximately 4.3 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

SRAX Leveraging Technology To Build Corporate Value

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform. Los Angeles-based SRAX operates a portfolio of investor-related products and services, including the recently completed 2022 Sequire Metals & Mining Conference, and is leveraging its technology to build corporate value. With Sequire, SRAX solves some of the most critical problems for public companies and investors alike. “Company and investor adoption of SRAX as the go-to data provider has bolstered the company’s financial performance over the last year. Earlier [in January], management updated shareholders on the company’s $10 million stock repurchase program that was announced in the third quarter of 2021… SRAX also made the first payment for the previously issued dividend,” reads a recent article. “We continue to optimize our cap table and return value to our shareholders,” said Christopher Miglino, founder and CEO of SRAX.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) traded at a new 12-month high today of $398.98. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 879,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.1 million shares.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Technologies#Defense Contractor#Corporate Communications#Pratt Whitney#Collins Aerospace#Ibn Spotlights#Mid#Investorwire
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Gets Listed On London-Based Wirex

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer,” is now listed on London-based digital payment platform Wirex. What Happened: Wirex announced on Twitter that it has added Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies, including Luna Coin (LUNA), Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Orchid (OXT), to its platform. The...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.96% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In FCX: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 129.45 shares of Freeport-McMoRan at the time with $1,000. This investment in FCX would have produced an average annual return of 9.68%. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. US crude oil futures surged to their strongest levels since 2008 early this morning, amid the risk of Western ban on Russia’s oil imports. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Guild Holdings

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Guild Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61. Guild Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kroger: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kroger (NYSE:KR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kroger beat estimated earnings by 22.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $2.31 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) rose 148% to $3.78. Sunshine Biopharma, last month, priced its 1.88 million unit uplisting to Nasdaq at $4.25 per unit. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) jumped 80.1% to $2.1612. Benchmark initiated coverage on Direct Digital with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Korn Ferry Shares Gain On Q3 Beat, Solid Q4 Outlook

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) reported third-quarter FY22 total revenue growth of 43.3% year-over-year to $685 million, beating the consensus of $651.06 million. Fee revenue of $680.7 million increased 43% Y/Y and 6% sequentially. Fee revenue by line of business: Consulting $162.9 million (+19.5% Y/Y), Digital $90.19 million (+19% Y/Y), Executive...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Lizhi

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lizhi will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. Lizhi bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Palantir Shares Are Ripping Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is surging Wednesday after Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $15 price target. Twigg believes Palantir is combining software, AI and data into powerful IT solutions that continue to be increasingly desired by large organizations....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Silvergate Capital Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Silvergate Capital SI. And retail traders should know.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Ebix Q4 Earnings

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ebix missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.72. Revenue was up $44.71 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Clarivate

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Clarivate will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21. Clarivate bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy