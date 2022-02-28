What is SWIFT and why does it impact Russia?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Russia is facing a major punishment for invading Ukraine. They were recently banned from SWIFT.

It’s raised one big question for the common person, “what is SWIFT?”

It stands for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication and it’s the telecommunication system for more than 11,000 banks.

It links more than 200 countries and territories and allows banks from all over the world to communicate.

Think of it as G-Mail for banking.

If banks want to transfer money globally– they have to be in swift.

Financial advisor Jason Haswell said this punishment is about as serious as it gets.

Outside the country it’s going to be very difficult. The problem they have if they have money outside in foreign lands I don’t know if they’ll be able to get it back in. It doesn’t get much worse everything runs through a digital system. The speed in which they’re done means a significant amount. Jason Haswell | Managing Director, Monteverde Group

