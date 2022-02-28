Nucor Corporation: The Winning Streak Continues

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT(R) (“MMT) lidar solutions, has announced when it plans to report its FY2021 financial results as well as a business update. According to the announcement, the company will release the information on March 10, 2022. In accordance with reporting its financial report and business update, Cepton has also scheduled a conference call and webcast for the same day; the call will begin at 2 p.m. PT. Those interested can call 844-826-3035 to listen to the live call. Two hours following the event, a replay of the conference call will be available until March 24, 2022. Anyone who is interested in the replay can dial 844-512-2921; use the passcode 10164513. An archived webcast of the webinar can be found on the company’s investor relations page.

TROY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO