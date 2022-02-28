ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing.

The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III.

Two dead in Germantown, police investigating

According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson followed Weems into a bathroom and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene, police said.

He played one year in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1989 and appeared for only three games although he did not record a single statistic. He then spent a brief time with the Detriot Lions before joining the New York/ New Jersey Knights of the World League of American Football, then after them the Cleveland Thunderbolts of the Arena Football League.

Wilkerson played college football for Kent State from 1985 to 1989 and was the leading rusher in the team’s history.

