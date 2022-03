AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In an effort to reach college students before and during their Spring Break, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) launched its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign. “Drinking and driving is 100% preventable and can have serious physical, emotional and financial consequences that can last for years,” said TxDOT in its announcement […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO