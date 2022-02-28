ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Headlines: What you need to know with masks coming off

By Lisa Carberg
(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, masks are coming off, so what should you know? Plus, new CDC data shows half of people are still infectious with COVID-19 after five days.

Dr. F. Perry Wilson, Yale Medicine Physician and Associate Professor at the Yale School of Medicine is discussing these topics.

Watch the video above for the fu ll segment.

