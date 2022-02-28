Russia are KICKED OUT of the World Cup by FIFA and will not play in qualifying play-offs for Qatar 2022 - with football's governing body FINALLY getting tough after feeble sanctions on Sunday

Russia were cast into the sporting wilderness on Monday night with their athletes and national teams barred from international competitions with immediate effect.

On an extraordinary day which saw a rare display of unity from football governing bodies FIFA and UEFA:

Russia were kicked out of the Qatar World Cup, with Poland given a bye to a play-off final against Sweden or Czech Republic later this month

Russia were set to be kicked out of the women’s European Championship in England this summer

Spartak Moscow were removed from the Europa League with RB Leipzig advancing to the quarter-finals, while UEFA also terminated a sponsorship deal worth £33.5million a year with Russian energy company Gazprom

The International Olympic Committee recommended similar bans be introduced by all sports, with the possible exception of the Winter Paralympics due to the proximity of the Games, which begin in Beijing on Friday

Russian domestic sport and leagues were permitted to continue.

'FIFA and UEFA have today decided that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,' read a joint statement.

‘Football is fully united and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both presidents of FIFA and UEFA hope the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace among people.’

Monday's dramatic developments followed an earlier show of leadership from the IOC, which took the unprecedented step of recommending a worldwide sporting ban for Russian and Belarussian athletes and teams — rather than permitting them to participate as neutrals.

The IOC said they were acting to protect the integrity of international sport in the context of many Ukrainian athletes being unable to compete following Russia’s invasion.

FIFA have today thrown Russia out of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

FIFA (pictured, president Gianni Infantino left) have suspended Russia until further notice after Russian president Vladimir Putin (centre) ordered an invasion of Ukraine last week

FIFA had appeared reluctant to expel Russia from the World Cup given president Gianni Infantino’s close links to Vladimir Putin but on Sunday they made it clear that they would be guided by the IOC — and that the sporting world should be united in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The ban also extends to athletes from Belarus, the country that has assisted Putin’s offensive by allowing their territory to be used to station troops and launch attacks.

They may be permitted to take part in the Winter Paralympics as neutral athletes due to the logistical difficulties of removing them at short notice, with a final decision to be made by the International Paralympic Committee board at a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.

‘In order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants the IOC executive board recommends that international sports federations and sports event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions,’ an IOC statement read.

It means Russia are unlikely to compete in the Women's European Championships this summer

Russia's President Putin (L) awards an Order of Friendship to FIFA President Infantino during a ceremony in 2019

‘Wherever this is not possible, the IOC strongly urges sports federations and organisers of sports events to do everything in their power to ensure that Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams.

‘No national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed.’

Russia have the right to appeal against the suspensions at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, where they were successful in 2020 in getting bans on using their flag and anthem — following doping violations — reduced from four years to two, while other uncertainties remain.

Spartak Moscow are expected to be ejected from the Europa Champions League by UEFA

FIFA STATEMENT IN FULL

Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.

These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine.

Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.

An explosion lights up the night sky over Kiev in the early hours of Thursday, as Russia launched an all-out attack on Ukraine from north, south and east with bombs, cruise missiles and rockets raining from the skies

Firefighter inspects the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv

UEFA are almost certain to kick Russia out of the women’s Euros in England this summer, when they are due to play group matches against Holland, Switzerland and Sweden and could have faced England in the semi-finals.

Portugal are expected to replace Russia having lost a play-off to them last year.

In another significant move, the IOC said they would remove the honour of the Olympic Order — the highest award granted by the Olympic movement — given to Putin in 2001.

The EU on Monday froze the assets of influential Everton investor Alisher Usmanov, who has alleged ties to Putin. Uzbek financier Usmanov’s firm USM Holdings sponsors Everton’s training ground, while another of his companies Megafon sponsors the club’s women’s team.

Meanwhile, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has flown out to Belarus to help broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia at the request of Ukrainian officials, his spokesman claimed.