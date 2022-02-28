Frank Jolley: Despite final result, Wildwood girls basketball has season worthy of praise

They were close.

Sooooo close.

A floater off the rim in Friday’s Class 1A state championship is all that separated the Wildwood Middle High School girls basketball team from its third title since 2017. The shot, from about eight feet away by Jayce Williams — probably the biggest shot of her life and one she had likely made hundreds of times — simply would not go down and the Wildcats fell to Ponce de Leon 39-38.

Had it gone down, Wildwood might still be celebrating one of the more dramatic wins in recent state championship game history and one that featured a six-point rally in the final 42 seconds.

Instead, the Wildcat Nation struggled with the cruelty of fate.

The Wildcats might have ended up on the short end of the scoreboard, but they're anything but losers. In fact, they left the RP Funding Center with their heads held high with the satisfaction of knowing they had carried the banner of girls basketball for Lake and Sumter counties.

And they did so with honor and pride.

Wildwood girls anything but losers

Despite the loss, an argument still could be made that Wildwood is still the best Class 1A team in the state. For sure, the Wildcats didn’t turn in their best game of the season on Friday, and some of the credit for that should be given to the Pirates.

Wildwood bolted to a 9-0 lead and seemed in control of the game. However, the Pirates slowed the pace of the game down to crawl, even a stall, and clawed their way back into the game down to a crawl by taking the Wildcats out of their comfort zone.

However, as the old saying goes, great teams aren’t always great; they’re just great when they have to be.

And in the fourth quarter, Wildwood was great.

Trailing 26-20 with eight minutes to play, the Wildcats opened on an 11-2 scoring run for a 31-28 lead. The Pirates — the defending Class 1A state champions — showed their mettle and rallied for a 39-34 advantage with less than a minute to play, setting the stage for Wildwood’s furious final run at a championship.

A run that ended one point — one bad bounce — short.

The Wildcats should be praised for their 2021-22 season.

A 19-5 record with a schedule stacked with schools from larger classifications, including Gainesville Buchholz (Class 6A), St. Cloud (Class 6A), Lecanto (Class 5A) and Ocala Vanguard (Class 5A).

They played a pair of 20-win teams from Tennessee during a holiday tournament in Panama City Beach, winning one. They split a pair of games against Orlando Faith Christian — a Class 2A state finalist.

Wildwood’s only loss to a Class 1A program all season came in Friday’s championship game.

No way should Friday’s outcome shouldn’t define the Wildcats season.

There are 45 girls basketball programs in Class 1A, according to the Florida High School Athletic Association. There are also 13 programs in Lake and Sumter counties, including Wildwood and excluding Montverde Academy, which competes as an FHSAA Independent and is ineligible to play for a state championship.

It’s probably not a stretch to suggest that 12 area programs and 43 Class 1A teams would've traded places with the Wildcats in a millisecond.

Since 2015, Wildwood has played in four state championship games, winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. Prior to this season, the Wildcats advanced to the Class 1A-Region 4 championship game, losing each time to Hawthorne, which won a state championship and was runner-up in that span.

Everyone who follows high school basketball in Florida knows about Wildwood — don’t forget the boys team has also won a couple of state titles in last few years. The Wildcats do not sneak up on anyone and opposing fans circle dates when Wildwood comes to play.

Wildcats' program among state's elite

It’s a well-run program. Head coach Ryan Harrison was an assistant on the Wildcats’ back-to-back state title teams and has worked tirelessly to keep the program among the state’s elite.

The girls know of the program’s history and push themselves to maintain the standards established by those who wore the Wildwood uniforms before them. And those standards extend far beyond the boundaries of the court.

Want proof?

After Friday’s loss, Nataya McGee — one of six seniors who had just played her final high school game — took a few moments to clean up some trash around the team’s bench. Harrison posted a picture of McGee’s selflessness on Twitter for all to see.

“Have you ever seen a senior starter who just lost by one point in the state championship game cleaning trash from around the bench,” Harrison wrote. “As hurt as I am right now, for tonight I will find joy in the beauty of this. I love you girl.

“Greater is coming.”

Indeed.

The team also has a passionate fanbase — boisterous and supportive — that bleeds blue and white. The Wildcat Nation regularly packs the Woodshed — Wildwood’s home gym — to cheer every home-team basket and jeer every official’s call they deem questionable.

Hopefully, area basketball fans will see through the final score and praise the Wildcats’ recent accomplishments rather than bemoan a missed shot.

If you see Williams around town or on campus, give her a hug and say, “Thanks.” After all, the Wildcats might not have even played for a state championship without her contributions over the course of the season.

It hurts to lose.

No doubt.

The Wildwood girls basketball team learned that lesson the hard way.

But, the Wildcats will be back.

Bank on it!

