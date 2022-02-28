Harry Potters fans all say the same thing as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore drops new trailer

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore just dropped its second trailer - and fans are all saying the same thing about it.

The latest preview of the movie was released on Thursday and includes a closer look at Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald, Jude Law as Dumbledore, Ezra Miller as Aurelius Dumbledore, and of course Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander.

Harry Potter fans are all saying the same thing about Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore Credit: Warner Bros.

Grindelwald and Dumbledore come face-to-face in a thrilling scene Credit: Warner Bros.

Unlike the teaser trailer, this one has a little bit more information on Grindelwald’s plot and how he plans to use Dumbledore’s brother to lure in his old companion.

Fans of the franchise quickly flooded the comments section on YouTube to comment on one fine deal - and it's easy to see why.

One person penned: "Nah, seeing Dumbledore and Grindelwald come face-to-face in this movie is gonna destroy me.

"I wasn't expecting that until the last movie, now I'm even more hyped."

Echoing their comments, someone else said: "Seeing Hogwarts after all these years just feels like coming back home. Can't wait to see the Dumbledore and Grindelwars interaction."

While a third added: "I'm here for another friendly dose of Hagrid. What a man."

As for who could possibly stop this nefarious plot, it will be up to Dumbledore himself, Newt, his friend Jacob, Professor Lally Hicks, and Newt’s brother Theseus.

Tina Goldstein, who helped Newt in the previous two movies, still doesn’t make an appearance in this trailer after being absent from the first trailer as well.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third movie in the planned five-movie Fantastic Beasts series.

The movie is directed by David Yates, who directed both previous movies along with the last four Harry Potter movies.

Secrets of Dumbledore is also written by J.K. Rowling, despite the fact that Warner Bros. minimizes the author’s association in the trailer.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to be released on April 15.