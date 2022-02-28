ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desmond Ridder Not Ranked on Latest NFL Draft Big Board

By Russ Heltman
 9 days ago

The Bearcats QB was the only consensus top-five QB in the 2022 NFL Draft not to make the list.

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner cracked Daniel Jeremiah's latest top-50 big board , but his quarterback didn't quite make the cut.

Gardner was the only Bearcat to make the top-50, while Ridder was the lone top-five QB that didn't make the list. Check out what Jeremiah had to say about Ridder's game:

"When you look at Ridder, how high he can go, look, I like him," Jeremiah said last week. "He's got that kind of whippy motion. He's got a real live arm. He's a smooth athlete. I just thought the accuracy was the concern, just consistently placing the ball where it needs to be. That to me, was the problem. His base gets a little bit wide at times, and the ball takes off on him and sails.

"To me, I think he's a second-round range I think is where you see him come off the board. If he aces it, if he aces this process going forward, meeting with these teams and workouts and shows you that he's improved some of those things, everything I've been told as an off the field character, intelligence, leadership, outstanding. Maybe he's got a chance to sneak his way into the bottom of round one, but I would say at this point in time, where I have him, where most people have him that I talk to around the league, he's kind of viewed as a second-round pick."

Like so many other evaluators, Jeremiah isn't quite sold on Ridder's ball placement at the next level. Check out his full top-50 big board here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

