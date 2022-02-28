ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tears For Fears heading for third UK Number 1 album and first in 33 years with The Tipping Point

By George Griffiths
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTears For Fears are heading for their third UK Number 1 album this Friday with The Tipping Point. The new-wave band have reunited for their first full album of original material since 2005, and it’s now tracking to become their first chart-topper in 33 years. Roland Orzabal and...

ohmymag.co.uk

Prince George is changing schools because of Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are of school age and attended the same school until recently. The Royal couple has decided to move Prince George to a new school, but the real reason is because of tradition.
U.K.
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Tears For Fears

English pop music icons Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal were both in their early 20s when they became international celebrities after their sophomore album "Songs From The Big Chair" topped the Billboard charts in 1985 with smash singles like "Shout," "Head Over Heels" ... and the classic "Everybody Wants To Rule The World."
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

Scorpions, Tears For Fears top this week’s new album releases

Scorpions and Tears For Fears return after long breaks to lead this week’s batch of new music releases (all subject to change)... Album of the Week: German headbanging legends Scorpions sting us again with “Rock Believer” (Spinefarm), the group’s first new album in seven years. Record and produced at home in Hanover, it’s the quintet’s first to feature its latest drummer Mikkey Dee (from Motorhead) and comes in both an 11-track standard version and a 16-track deluxe edition.
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Band of Horses Gets Back to the Garage on First Album in Six Years

To say the past five years have turned Band of Horses frontman Ben Bridwell’s world upside down would be something of an understatement. The group said farewell to longtime band members Tyler Ramsey and Bill Reynolds and split with Interscope Records after just one album (2016’s “Why Are You OK”), as well as its longtime manager John Silva, while Bridwell himself went through a painful divorce and child custody battle. On top of everything else, Band of Horses opted to scrap a completely finished album it had recorded with Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle and Flaming Lips producer Dave Fridmann and go back to the proverbial drawing board, which wound up being Bridwell’s friend Wolfgang Zimmerman’s no-frills garage studio in Charleston, S.C.
ROCK MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

The Poison Arrows return from pandemic shutdown with their first album in five years

In March 2020, local rock trio the Poison Arrows had just finalized plans for a big year: they were set to release War Regards, their fourth full-length (and first since 2017), then head out for a lengthy tour. But as happened to so many musicians with the arrival of COVID-19, their entire album cycle got blown up. During the pandemic, guitarist-vocalist Justin Sinkovich has been staying mostly in a secluded cabin near Galena, Illinois, and drummer Adam Reach has moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Poison Arrows have stayed busy, though, dropping an EP in October 2021 (with four remixes and one new song) and occasionally reconvening with bassist Patrick Morris to rehearse for a pair of dates with Girls Against Boys that were originally scheduled for earlier this month (there’s now just one, postponed till Wednesday, October 12, at Metro). Whenever the band can return to the stage, War Regards will give them powerful material to play. The album comes out Friday, February 25 (via File 13 Records, which Sinkovich helps run), and it contains some of the band’s most aggressive and menacing songs to date. “We Are Collateral” features a verse from local rapper Sterling Hayes, and the lurching “Seek Harbor” rides a seasick rhythm and sounds very far from shore.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'The Masked Singer' Winner Returns to Music With First Album in 7 Years

Jewel is hoping to return to the charts with her first album in seven years. After winning The Masked Singer Season 6 in December, the "You Were Meant for Me" singer announced Freewheelin' Woman on Wednesday. The first single from the album is "Dancing Slow," featuring Train. The album also includes "No More Tears," a collaboration with Darius Rucker.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘King Richard’, ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Top ACE Eddie Awards

Click here to read the full article. “King Richard” editor Pamela Martin topped the dramatic feature editing category at the American Cinema Editors 72nd ACE Eddie Awards, while “Tick, Tick … Boom!’s” Myron Kerstein won the category for best edited comedic feature during Saturday’s in-person ceremony. Michelle Statter accepted the prestigious ACE Golden Eddie Award — recognizing an artist or company for distinguished achievement in film — on behalf of The Sundance Institute. Film editors Lillian E. Benson, ACE and Richard Chew, ACE received Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing. The event was presided over by ACE...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Grabs Chaney Jones’ Backside As They Arrive At Private Plane

Kanye West & Chaney Jones were spotted getting cozy and cute in recent photos as they headed to a private jet in Miami. Kanye West and his new “muse” Chaney Jones are ready to jet-set out of Miami, but not without a little PDA first! The hot-and-heavy duo were spotted leaving the Florida city sporting all-black looks as they headed to a private jet to head out of town. On the walk to the plane, Kanye, 44, was seen grabbing his new flame’s curvy behind in photos you can see here. Chaney, 24, kept close by the “Off the Grid” rapper after they arrived in a black SUV.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Bold Style for First Public Appearance Since Being Declared Single

Just a day after officially being declared legally single in court, the reality star stepped out in bold style for her first public appearance since the personal milestone. The mom of four turned heads in a moto-inspired Balenciaga jacket -- she's a face of the brand -- paired with leather leggings, heels, sunglasses and a mini Balenciaga crocodile-embossed purse to attend the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in Los Angeles on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Instagram Gallery: An Introduction To Chaney Jones

Here we are again with yet another piece of eye candy tugging on Kanye West’s hip. Chaney Jones is a supermodel who has been spotted with the Donda rapper since last month, around the same time the rapper was being spotted with his other boo, Julia Fox. But, who is Chaney Jones? What do we know about her?
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Offers To ‘Help’ Ex Shanna Moakler After Unexpected Pregnancy Announcement

Travis, who shares two children with Shanna, said he has his ex’s back. He knows she’ll always be in his life and wants ‘the best for her’ at the end of the day. Travis Barker is proving to be quite the upstanding gentleman. The Blink 182 drummer gave a show of solid support to his ex Shanna Moakler after she revealed she is expecting her fourth child. The announcement came just days after her ex boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence. With the timing being quite sensitive, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Travis is stepping up to let Shanna know he’s “there for her.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Prince Charles Reportedly Plotting Key Change Once He Becomes King

Princes Charles is next in line to the throne. As of late, more details have emerged concerning how he will rule as the United Kingdom's next monarch. According to Us Weekly, Charles is aiming to make a major change when it comes to the size of the royal family once he becomes king.
CELEBRITIES

