The Chicago Blackhawks have brought back Norm Maciver to take on the role of associate general manager, the team announced Wednesday. Maciver, 57, worked for the Hawks from 2006 to January 2021, when he joined the expansion Seattle Kraken. He will oversee the Hawks’ scouting operation, which had been split between the amateur and pro levels, and report to new general manager Kyle Davidson. ...

