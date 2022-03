KEARNEY — Kearney Area Children’s Museum recently announced that Janell Brown has been named the new executive director of the museum. Brown is an experienced nonprofit manager with a demonstrated commitment to investing in children and families. For the past 18 years, Brown has served in various leadership roles for the YMCA, most recently as executive director of the Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege. Brown stepped into the new role with the Kearney Area Children’s Museum on Jan. 1 in the Alia Arram Memorial Building on Fourth Avenue.

