Money Matters: Things to consider before you quit

When I hear of an “investment piece,” the first thing that usually comes to mind is something that’s expensive now, and will be more expensive down the road. But there’s another way to look at it, too — it can mean buying something that will save money down the road. Like, a set of solar lights that help you trim down your energy bills, or exercise gear that saves you on gym membership fees, or reusable coffee pods that you can use with your favorite grounds instead of stocking up on single-use varieties (this one also happens to be eco-friendlier, too).

HOME & GARDEN ・ 9 DAYS AGO