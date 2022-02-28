ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Money Matters: Things to consider before you quit

WDIO-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of Americans are quitting their jobs, leading to a trend some are calling "The...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Three things that could lose you money with taxes

Tax season is here, and as Americans continue to lead busier, more normal, lives, they should be diligent about filing their taxes with the IRS. This is because rushing your taxes leaves room for mistakes to happen. By taking the time to make sure they’re done correctly, you’ll be sure...
INCOME TAX
New Haven Register

Things to Consider When Debating Whether You Should You Quit Your Job

I just resigned from my job and joined the millions of Americans that willingly left their jobs in 2021. Is this an evolution of work-life balance in America? Is this a revolution of labor versus employers and management? For me, the most prescient question is: How do you make sure your next job will be better than your current one? Will it give you what you need both financially and in qualitative terms?
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Fund#Americans#Great Waters Financial
biospace.com

6 Things You Can Negotiate For Besides Money

After days of constantly refreshing your email or waiting for a phone call from an unknown number, you finally heard back — and you got the job! Once the excitement settles it’s time to think about negotiating. First things first, read through the entire offer and make sure...
ECONOMY
WDIO-TV

Help for Ukraine: Do your homework before you hit donate

As people reach for their pocketbooks to help out Ukraine, they should do some research about which charity they are supporting. "When this type of crisis happens, and there's this level of urgency, people can get ripped off and get caught in a scam," shared Lara Sutherlin, Administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.
CHARITIES
GreenwichTime

5 Things to Know Before You Invest in Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has been adopted by the mainstream in recent years. Not a day goes by without some headline-making metaverse purchase or cryptic tweet on dogecoin (Elon Musk, we’re talking about you). Hype aside, the crypto market is no fad. 300 million worldwide users see its long-term potential and an increasing number of global giants now accommodate it as a payment method. Yet, the crypto world is still a nascent market (just like cannabis and genomics) that attracts promoters, scammers and dreamers. Ergo, despite this growth and exuberance, the decision to buy crypto is not one to take lightly. Due to their speculative nature, blockchain-derived investments are inherently volatile and unpredictable.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Cleveland.com

Why you should consider a smaller car insurer to save money

How many car insurance companies can you name off the top of your head? We bet it’s fewer than 10. In reality, more than 2,400 car insurers in the nation are vying for your business. Yet, most drivers prefer to buy from a household name. Nearly 60% of respondents to a recent survey said they were more likely to buy a policy from a company they’d seen an advertisement for, according to Expertise.com, which researches and reviews top service professionals.
ECONOMY
Mic

Cheap things for your home that'll save you lots of money

When I hear of an “investment piece,” the first thing that usually comes to mind is something that’s expensive now, and will be more expensive down the road. But there’s another way to look at it, too — it can mean buying something that will save money down the road. Like, a set of solar lights that help you trim down your energy bills, or exercise gear that saves you on gym membership fees, or reusable coffee pods that you can use with your favorite grounds instead of stocking up on single-use varieties (this one also happens to be eco-friendlier, too).
HOME & GARDEN
MarketWatch

My husband and I rent out half our duplex, and our ‘deadbeat’ tenant owes us $22,500 in back rent. How can we recoup our losses?

My husband and I invested in a duplex 23 years ago and have rented out half of it to help pay the mortgage. Our renter has not paid us a dime since September 2020. It has only been recently that we could evict her, because the coronavirus-pandemic freeze of evictions was just lifted. We are owed over $22,500 because the government refused to let us evict her for nonpayment.
HOUSE RENT
WDIO-TV

Saving during the surge at the pumps

There might not be any relief in sight in gas prices coming down. “It was just over a week ago, Saturday. I believe I was over the hill, and we gassed up this vehicle for $3.09 a gallon. And I believe it is $3.75 here now,” says Duluth resident Norm Voorhees.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy