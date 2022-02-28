Money Matters: Things to consider before you quit

Cryptocurrency has been adopted by the mainstream in recent years. Not a day goes by without some headline-making metaverse purchase or cryptic tweet on dogecoin (Elon Musk, we’re talking about you). Hype aside, the crypto market is no fad. 300 million worldwide users see its long-term potential and an increasing number of global giants now accommodate it as a payment method. Yet, the crypto world is still a nascent market (just like cannabis and genomics) that attracts promoters, scammers and dreamers. Ergo, despite this growth and exuberance, the decision to buy crypto is not one to take lightly. Due to their speculative nature, blockchain-derived investments are inherently volatile and unpredictable.
