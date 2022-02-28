Local News Briefs: Baseball camp slated for those ages to 6 to 12

Winter skills camp held for baseball

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton baseball program will hold a winter skills camp for ages 6 to 12 on March 6, 13 and 20. Session from noon to 1:15 p.m. is for ages 6 to 9 and from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. is for ages 10 to 12.

The camp will combine fielding and throwing techniques with different hitting drills. Instruction will be by Coshocton Redskins coaches, former coaches and current players. Students should being their own equipment.

Each camp is limited to 30 campers on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is no cost. Email students name, age and session they will attend to Nathan Prati at nathan.prati@coshoctoncityschools.com by March 5. For information, call 740-622-9433.

Outdoor warning sirens tested

COSHOCTON — A monthly testing of outdoor warning sirens will be at 10 a.m. March 2. Sirens are located at Bakersville, Conesville, Coshocton, Canal Lewisville, Pleasant Valley, West Lafayette and Walhonding Valley fire stations and Coshocton City Schools campus.

WTNS Radio will sound its alert tone for one minute at the same time.

Young honored by CORAS

COSHOCTON — Teacher Jennifer Young of Coshocton Elementary School was recently recognized as the district's Outstanding Elementary Teacher by the Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools (CORAS). The organization is comprised of 100 school districts and other educational institutions in a 32-county region of Ohio.

Young has been an elementary art teacher for Coshocton City Schools for 16 years. She has a master's degree in education from Muskingum University.

Men's conference at Tabernacle

COSHOCTON — The sixth annual men's conference will be from 8 a.m. to noon March 5 at the Coshocton Christian Tabernacle, 23891 Airport Road.

The theme is Do Not Give Up and Pastor Dave Kraft will present "Five Faith Factors for Men of God." There will be two speaking sessions and several breakout sessions. Various pastors will lead small group discussions. For more information, go to coshoctontab.org .

Kids Stuff Sale planned

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Kids Stuff Sale will be from 5 to 8 p.m. March 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 26, 1 to 6 p.m. March 27 and 10 a.m. to noon March 28 at the EPICenter, 100 East Main St. in West Lafayette.

The public will be able to buy and sell gently used clothing, shoes, accessories and toys. Maternity and junior items are also included. For more information, go to facebook.com/CoshCoKSS.

Ag Day Celebration set

COSHOCTON — The seventh annual Ag Day Celebration Luncheon will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22 at Lake Park Pavilion, 23253 Ohio 83.

Recognized will be the contributions of today's farmers.

Cost is $8. Reservations are due by March 15 by calling 740-622-8087, ext. 4, or emailing samanthadaugherty@coshoctoncounty.net.

What Women Want upcoming

COSHOCTON — What Women Want - A Night Out Just for Women will be at 5:30 p.m. April 9 at the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitewoman St.

The annual dinner and auction is a fundraiser for Friends of the Museum for educational programming at the museum. A five-course meal will be by Chef Michael Cichon. Entrée choices are seared cod, chicken breast and vegetarian.

Tickets are $75. Friends of the Museum members will receive a second ticket. There will also be a cash bar. Tickets are available until April 1 at the museum, by calling 740-622-8710 or going to jhmuseum.org.

Coshocton County Dissolution

Feb. 25

Randall C. Edie and Angela K. Edie, West Lafayette

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Local News Briefs: Baseball camp slated for those ages to 6 to 12